Joanna Russ: Science fiction writer, feminist, & lesbian
Trump to cut arts funding in new budget
Millennial issues for LGBT therapy
LA Pride Parade to become Resist March
Time to focus on other LGBT rights
Edith Windsor: The champion of same-sex marriage
Latest Digital Magazine Issue
Lesbian News March 2017 Issue

Lesbian News
March 2017

Inside Lesbian News March 2017 Issue:

  • World Surf Champion and International Dj Keala Kennelly
  • Mystery Emerging Pop Act FHB and their Radio Hit “Regular”
  • 7 Budget Destinations in 2017
  • A Look at Sundance Film Festival 2017
  • Tracy Chapman Just Gets Better With Age
  • “Superfood Me” – The Truth About The Spirulina Buzz!
  • It’s one big party—from the warm desert to skiing on chilly slopes! There are Hotspots everywhere…
  • Has America become the new Mideast?

…and so much more!

Latest News

While same-sex marriage is safe, other LGBT rights are under attack in the Trump administration. What are these other LGBT rights that need to be protected?

Entertainment

President Trump plans to cut arts funding like the NEA. But the budget for these is still way less than the budget for the Trump Towers security.

Who is FHB that's got everyone talking? Is it a single person or a group? Nobody knows, but the music is certainly making an impression.

Thanks to the Oscar-winning Moonlight and a number of films at the Sundance Film Festival, it's turning into a banner year for LGBT cinema in 2017.

An all-star Orlando Pulse comic book anthology for charity has hit the bestsellers lists in remembrance of the tragedy in Florida.

What are you reading for 2017? If you're always looking for good LGBTQ books, why not sign up for the subscription service of the Queer Library?

Here are five of the best 2016 LGBTQ TV shows appearing on mainstream or cable TV that we saw on the small screen. Is your favorite TV show on the list?

Featured

Lesbian philanthropic group The L-Fund is set to honor author Katherine V. Forrest during their annual fundraising Gumbo Gala.

Summer is coming and here are two lesbian events that you can check out for July: Bride Pride and Girl Splash!

Celebrities & Personalities

What's up with Ben Affleck? From Chasing Amy and Gigli, to the first film he ever directed, it seems like either he really likes us, or he really hates us.

Femastrology

March begins on a spiritual note, with the Sun in Pisces lining up with magical, mystical, mysterious Neptune.

Lifestyle

It's now official: the iconic LA Pride Parade for this year will be a protest march in solidarity with the upcoming National Pride March on June 11.

A group composed of LGBT veterans will be allowed to march during Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade after organizers backtracked on barring them.

Parity encouraged the clergy to remind Americans that there are LGBT who are Christians via the Glitter Ash Project during Ash Wednesday.

March begins on a spiritual note, with the Sun in Pisces lining up with magical, mystical, mysterious Neptune.

Three special guests will be hitting the stage at the Dinah Shore Weekend 2017 in Palm Springs: DJ Keala Kennelly, Lady Cultura, and Lizzo!

We've always wondered what it would be like to have queer siblings as well. Here are some thoughts on the matter by LGBT people who who had one.

Relationships

If this is your first time to be in a lesbian relationship, there's a girl code for lesbians that you can follow so you won't feel lost.

Wellness

For those who need it, there's LGBT therapy for your psychological problems. But the problems LGBT faced in the past have changed through the years.

It’s hard to not to associate Vice President Mike Pence and conversion therapy as he'd promoting it even during his 2000 congressional campaign.

According to a recent study, it's confirmed that lesbians get more sexual orgasms than straight women. Likewise, it all depends on the 'golden trio.'

We all know that older LGBTQ adults have to deal with disability, depression, heart problems, and social isolation. But do you know how they're surviving?

What does it means for the LGBT community when the Republican majority in Congress strips Obamacare without any replacement? Definitely nothing good.

Data from a long-running nationwide study of nurses notes that the bisexual and lesbian diet has a higher diet quality as compared to heterosexual women.

Hallmarks

In a field dominated by men, Joanna Russ broke the glass ceiling as a science fiction writer, radical feminist, and out lesbian.

